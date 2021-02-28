Left Menu

Eliza Dushku expecting second child with husband Peter Palandjian

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page. They welcomed their first child, son Philip Bourne Dushku Palandjin, in mid-2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:04 IST
Eliza Dushku expecting second child with husband Peter Palandjian

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer'' actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page. ''Mama x 2.. @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!'' Dushku, 40, wrote.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Gabrielle Union congratulated the ''Bring It On'' actor in the comments section.

Dushku and Palandjian, 57, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in August, 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Philip ''Bourne'' Dushku Palandjin, in mid-2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws

The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers agitation seems to be driven more by stagnant sugarcane prices ...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021