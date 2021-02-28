Eliza Dushku expecting second child with husband Peter Palandjian

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer'' actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page. ''Mama x 2.. @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!'' Dushku, 40, wrote.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Gabrielle Union congratulated the ''Bring It On'' actor in the comments section.

Advertisement

Dushku and Palandjian, 57, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in August, 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Philip ''Bourne'' Dushku Palandjin, in mid-2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)