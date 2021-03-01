Left Menu

Kumbh 2021: Northern Railways prepares for surge in passengers at Haridwar

With passenger traffic at Hardiwar station expected to go up from March 11, the Northern Railways has built four different colour-coded enclosures for passengers to book tickets to various destinations.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-03-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 08:45 IST
Visual from Haridwar railway station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With passenger traffic at Hardiwar station expected to go up from March 11, the Northern Railways has built four different colour-coded enclosures for passengers to book tickets to various destinations. "There might be a surge in passengers coming to Haridwar from March 11. We have put four colour-coded enclosures based on the passenger's destination at Haridwar station. We have made reserved ticket windows inside enclosures," said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railway Uttarakhand.

A centralised hi-tech control room has also been set up by Indian Railways at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh 2021. The preparations are underway for Kumbh to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers in charge of the Kumbh said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

Kumbh is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

