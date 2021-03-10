Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:44 IST
Lavender cultivation on rise in JK's Bhaderwah
Representative Image. Image Credit: PxHere

Lavender cultivation has marked a manifold increase over the past two years in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. ''Lavender was cultivated on only a meagre quantum of 30 to 40 kanal of land, but after promotional campaign a humongous growth has been seen in last 2 years and the cultivation has jumped to around 800 kanal (40 hectares) of land in Bhaderwah alone," District Development Commissioner (DDC), Dodda, Sagar D Doifode, said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a function after inaugurating three distillation units at different locations of the Bhaderwah - installed by the CSIR-IIIM to provide the facility of extraction of essential oils from Lavender and Marigold at the nearest locations.

The DDC said two more distillation units will be installed in Bhaderwah in the coming days.

He said recently the district administration has successfully pushed GI of Gucchi Mushroom and in the upcoming days will push the GI for lavender of Bhaderwah.

Asking the scientists of CSIR-IIIM to spread massive awareness among the farmers regarding the new farming techniques, Doifode assured that the district administration is ready to extend full cooperation to meet the objective of making farmers 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in letter and spirit.

Doifode said the upcoming Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plant was bound to give boost to the new varieties of Aromatic and Medicinal plant cultivation in the Bhaderwah and its adjoining areas. PTI CORR TAS AB MKJ

