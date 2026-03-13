A Legacy of Peace: Celebrating Sacrifices and Sportsmanship in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has highlighted the significant sacrifices made to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. During the closing ceremony of the 2nd All India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26, Sinha warned that any efforts to disrupt the current tranquility would be met with decisive action from security forces.

Sinha paid tribute to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and the Central Armed Police Forces, acknowledging their sacrifices that have resulted in the region's stability. He emphasized the importance of remembering their bravery and ensuring that their legacy endures by maintaining the peace.

The lieutenant governor also praised the athletes from various state police forces and CAPFs for their demonstration of discipline and unity in sports, which transcend social and geographical barriers. He noted the Jammu and Kashmir Police's role in community engagement and the success of the local cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)