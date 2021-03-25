Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), the latest sign of a frenzy in the NFT art world. NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million. Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans

They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway. Seeing the excitement his presence causes at such events, the 27-year-old Egyptian painter is happy to pose as the Argentine, wearing a Barcelona shirt and joining in a game of football. 'A loud month, for sure': U.S. awaits huge, 17-year cicada hatch

For millions of Americans, this May will be an extra noisy month. A once-every-17 year hatch of periodic cicadas is set to occur across parts of the eastern United States - and it is expected to be big. The hatch of the cicadas, called Brood X, will take place once the warming spring soil reaches a certain temperature. Billions of cicada nymphs, which have been living off tree roots for 17 years, will crawl out of the ground, shed their skin, and start feeding and looking for mates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia begins producing third COVID-19 vaccine - ministry

Russia has started producing CoviVac, its third vaccine against COVID-19, and will soon make it available for use in its regions, though phase three trials are still under way, officials said on Thursday.The most well-known Russian coronavi...

ReshaMandi raises USD 1.7 mln

ReshaMandi, an agritech startup working in the silk supply chain, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.7 million Rs 12.25 crore in seed funding. The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for strengthening its digital platform and e...

Macron admits failures in vaccine rollout as Covid-19 cases surge in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted failures in the countrys vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and vowed to accelerate the rollout, days after the government was forced to impose new coronavirus restrictions to contain a surge...

GAIL Gas, Confidence Petroleum sign deal to set up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru

GAIL Gas Limited, and Confidence Petroleum India Limited CPIL on Thursday signed an agreement for setting up 100 CNG Stations in Bengaluru.CPIL will set up and operate 100 CNG stations associated facilities of GAIL Gas Limited here, a join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021