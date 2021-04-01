Left Menu

UP panchayat polls: Ghaziabad to vote on April 15 to elect 161 village heads

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district will vote in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in the state on April 15 to elect 161 village heads.Voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm at 958 polling booths on 311 polling stations.A total of 5,56,086 voters will exercise their franchise.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:24 IST
UP panchayat polls: Ghaziabad to vote on April 15 to elect 161 village heads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district will vote in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in the state on April 15 to elect 161 village heads.

Voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm at 958 polling booths on 311 polling stations.

A total of 5,56,086 voters will exercise their franchise. Nominations will be filed on April 3 and 4, District Magistrate and Election Officer Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI, adding that scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 5 and 6. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their names on April 7 and on the same day, symbols will be allotted to the contestants.

Ample security would be deployed at polling stations, the officer said, adding that the Excise Department has been instructed to keep an eye on the movement of identified bootleggers so as to check the supply of liquor. Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will take place in four phases from April 15 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

