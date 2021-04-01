Pakistan decision to import Indian cotton and sugar put on hold -source

Pakistan decision to import Indian cotton and sugar put on hold -sourceReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:06 IST
Pakistan's cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and rice from neighboring India, a source told Reuters.
In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals.
