Left Menu

Business highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:57 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1945 hours: DEL73 BIZ-SMALL SAVINGS-ORDER Finmin withdraws order slashing rates on small savings schemes New Delhi: The finance ministry on Thursday issued a formal order for withdrawal of the cut in interest rates on small savings schemes and restored the old rates.

DEL68 BIZ-LD GST-COLLECTION GST mop-up at all-time high of Rs 1.23 lakh cr in Mar; tops Rs 1 lakh cr for 6th month in a row New Delhi: GST collections remained above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for the sixth month in a row in March, rising 27 per cent annually to record Rs 1.23 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

DEL56 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Stocks begin new fiscal on a high, Sensex reclaims 50K level Mumbai: Indian equities started the new fiscal on a strong note on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex surging over 520 points to settle above the 50,000-level on across-the-board buying by participants amid positive global cues.

DEL47 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 881; silver gains Rs 1,071 New Delhi: Gold rallied by Rs 881 to Rs 44,701 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following a sharp recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL38 BIZ-NITI-FOOD SUBSISDY Niti Aayog suggests policy measures to ensure subsidised food grains supply to needy New Delhi: Niti Aayog has suggested policy measures to the food ministry that envisages various scenarios to ensure supply of subsidised foodgrains to the needy without ''pinching'' the union government's fiscal resources, according to a senior official.

DEL71 BIZ-NIRMALA-GULF-TAX Salary income of Indian workers in Gulf exempt from I-T: Nirmala New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said salary income earned by non-resident Indians in Gulf countries would continue to be exempt from tax in India. DEL8 BIZ-ATF-PRICE Jet fuel price cut by 3 pc New Delhi: In the first reduction in rate in two months, jet fuel or ATF price on Thursday was cut by 3 per cent in line with softening international crude oil prices.

DCM73 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 2.95 lakh cr on first day of new fiscal New Delhi: Investors' wealth jumped over Rs 2.95 lakh crore on Thursday, the first day of the new financial year, amid a rally in the equity market.

DCM69 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES Major auto cos log robust sales in March on pent up demand, shift towards personal mobility New Delhi: Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors on Thursday reported robust sales in March as a shift towards personal mobility and pent up demand continued to help companies push dispatches to their respective retail partners.

DCM63 BIZ-TAX-REFUND I-T refunds of over Rs 2.62 lakh cr issued in FY21 New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.62 lakh crore to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army to participate in military exercise in Bangladesh from Apr 4-12

The Indian Army will participate in a four-nation military exercise in Bangladesh from April 4 to 12 which is being organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of that countrys liberation war, off...

Ukraine leader says Russia creates threatening atmosphere and pressure in ceasefire talks

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that an escalation of tensions in Ukraines eastern regions showed Russia was seeking to create a threatening atmosphere for ceasefire talks. Playing with muscles in the form of militar...

IPL 2021: Very optimistic, have a good feeling this time around, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli is excited to see the Indian Premier League IPL return to the country after the 13th edition of the tournament was held in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli is optimistic of RCB t...

West Central Rly completes electrification of 3,012-km route

The West Central Railway WCR has taken a lead over other zones in the country by electrifying its entire 3,012 km route, a senior official said on Thursday.Speaking to reporters here, the WCRs general manager Shailendra Kumar Singh said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021