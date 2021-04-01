Left Menu

Punjab CM assures support to ‘arhtiyas’ on MSP payments to farmers through them

Singh gave the assurance to arhtiyas, the state commission agents, following the Centres latest directive, ruling out any further relaxation to the state on the direct benefit transfer issue.Under the DBT, farmers are to be paid directly for their crops bought by the government agencies at the MSP, bypassing arhatiyas.In a video conference with representatives of the Federation of Arhtiya Association of Punjab, the chief minister assured commission agents that they would remain an integral part of the procurement system in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:18 IST
Punjab CM assures support to ‘arhtiyas’ on MSP payments to farmers through them
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Under the pressure from the Centre to switch to direct payment to farmers for their crops bought at the MSP, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed his government's support to 'arhtiyas'. Singh gave the assurance to 'arhtiyas', the state commission agents, following the Centre's latest directive, ruling out any further relaxation to the state on the direct benefit transfer issue.

Under the DBT, farmers are to be paid directly for their crops bought by the government agencies at the MSP, bypassing 'arhatiyas'.

In a video conference with representatives of the Federation of Arhtiya Association of Punjab, the chief minister assured commission agents that they would remain an integral part of the procurement system in the state. "My doors are open for you," the CM told 'arhtiyas' who raised the issue of the continuation of the existing system of MSP payments to farmers through them.

Punjab 'arthiyas' are up in arms against the Centre's latest directive for direct payment to farmers. Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on March 27 had written to the Punjab government, asking it to implement the direct payment of the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

The chief minister told the commission agents that he has been seeking time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, appeared to be busy with election campaigns in various states.

He told 'arhtiyas' that though he did not expect the prime minister to meet him on the DBT issue, he and his government would keep writing to the central government and knocking on its door on the DBT issue.

The chief minister told commission agents that he had already written to the prime minister on March 19, and had also spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, he claimed, has assured him of all help in the matter.

He further disclosed that Punjab's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu too had met Shah to discuss the issue.

At the meeting, the Federation of Arhtiya Association of Punjab accused Haryana of "betraying" them by accepting the DBT proposal of the central government. The Punjab chief minister said the Punjab farmers share a long-standing and time-tested relations with 'arhtiyas', whom, he described as "the backbone of the successful procurement system in the state".

The CM also ordered the concerned state department to release the pending Rs 131 crore payment to commission agents, due from the state government.

An official spokesperson said in the meeting the chief minister discussed the commission agents' concerns threadbare and assured them that the state government will work out all possible options to resolve the issue.

Besides continuance of the existing system of payment to farmers through them, the 'arhtiyas' are demanding clearance of all dues from the Food Corporation of India. They are also opposed to the proposed linking of land records with farmers' produce being brought to 'mandis' (gran markets), claiming that there is no provision in the existing APMC Act or Rules to allow it.

In case it is to be implemented, it would automatically require an amendment in the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) rules, the Arhtiyas, led by Federation president Vijay Kalra, asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met

George Floyds girlfriend cried on the witness stand Thursday as she told the story of how they first met in 2017 at a Salvation Army shelter where Floyd was a security guard with this great Southern voice, raspy. She also recounted how they...

Delhi Traffic Police to undertake trial to make Delhi Gate intersection safer for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police will start a junction improvement trial at the Delhi Gate intersection from Friday onwards to enhance the safety of commuters, officials said.The move comes after the police in collaboration with World Resources Ins...

South African health regulator approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas health regulator has approved Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for large-scale deliveries of the shot the government has put at the heart of its immunisation plans. The conditional approval by the South Afric...

Second phase polls: 80.53 per cent turnout in Bengal, 73.03 per cent in Assam till 5 pm

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent on Thursday, while the figure stood at 80.53 per cent for West Bengal in the second phase of assembly polls in the two states.The Election Commission said these figures were till 5 pm. The se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021