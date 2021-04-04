Left Menu

Odisha reports 471 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and 33,76,35 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and 33,76,35 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Sunday.Of the new cases, 278 were reported from quarantine centers and 193 detected during contact tracing. The highest number of cases were reported in Odisha from Balangi (36) followed by Balasore where 15 cases were reported; Angul registered 10, while Bhadrak reported 6 and Bargarh reported 5 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509. With 513 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,623. There are 6,91,597 active cases in the nation as of now.However, the state reported 2,421 active COVID-19 cases till Saturday while the cumulative recovery stands at 3,37,430.

The state has so far conducted 91,59,929 sample tests for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

