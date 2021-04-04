Left Menu

Uttarakhand forest fire: 4 people die, Shah assures all help to state govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all help to the Uttarakhand government to combat the fire that broke out in the forest area of the state on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all help to the Uttarakhand government to combat the fire that broke out in the forest area of the state on Saturday. "To control over the forest fire in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat informed that the fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. "A total of seven animals and four persons died and two persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state government. The Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We will try to douse the fire with helicopters," he said.

Meanwhile, four persons and seven animals have died in a fire that broke out in 62 hectares of forest area in the last 24 hours "12,000 guards and fire watchers of state forest dept deployed to douse the fire. Fire destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far," said the Principal Chief Conservator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

