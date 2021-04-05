Left Menu

Farmers gheraoed FCI offices, godowns across the country on ‘FCI Bachao Diwas’: SKM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:14 IST
Farmers gheraoed FCI offices, godowns across the country on ‘FCI Bachao Diwas’: SKM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers across the country marked the "FCI Bachao Diwas'' by gheraoing offices and godowns of the Food Corporation of India in support of remunerative minimum support price for crops and other demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Monday.

Memoranda addressed to Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal were also submitted, it said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said protests were held in different parts of the country.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) office in Noida was gheraoed by the protesting farmers, whereas in states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, the protesters held demonstrations outside FCI godowns, it said.

The protesters also submitted memoranda addressed to the Union consumer affairs minister regarding strengthening the procurement system of the Food Corporation of India.

The demands included withdrawal of a decision to submit ''jamabandhi'' for procurement of wheat, rolling back direct payments to farmers in their bank accounts and remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers union said.

Meanwhile, farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will join the 'Mitthi Satyagraha Yatra' which will culminate at the protest sites at Delhi borders on Tuesday. Similarly, the Mitthi Yatra that started in Chhattisgarh on April 3 is also expected to reach Singhu border on Tuesday, it added.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi demanding a repeal of three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre and a legal guarantee to MSP on crops.

PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...

Colombia to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccine, but shots must be free

Colombia will allow the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry said on Monday, but the shots must be free for those being inoculated. The Andean country plans to immunize about 70 of its 35 million people this year un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021