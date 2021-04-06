Hary minister directs officers to explore possibilities of setting up new warehouses in rural areas

Left Menu

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday directed the officers to explore the possibilities of setting up new warehouses in rural areas of the state under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

06-04-2021
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@JPDALALBJP)

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday directed the officers to explore the possibilities of setting up new warehouses in rural areas of the state under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. He was presiding over a review meeting of the officers of Farmers' Welfare Department, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, and Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board here, an official statement said.

It was apprised by the officials during the meeting that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation to set up new warehouses at 11 places in the northern state. Under this MoU, the warehousing corporation will construct warehouses on the land of the Agricultural Marketing Board. Funds will also be taken from NABARD for the construction of warehouses, the statement said. The minister said even though Haryana is a small state in terms of geographical area, it is the second-largest producer of food grains in the country. He directed the officers to discuss the matter with the Food Corporation of India and Central Warehousing Corporation to construct more warehouses in rural areas of the state.

It was also mentioned in the meeting that the Haryana Land Reforms and Development Corporation has agricultural farms in Gokalpur and Deepalpur Tahna (Rewari), Navan in Narnaul, and Shiva in Gurgaon, where the land is given on lease for seed development. The total land of all these farms is more than 220 acres which can be used to construct warehouses on five to six acres of land, the statement added.

