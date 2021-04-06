US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at openReuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:03 IST
The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as investors locked in some gains ahead of a reading of U.S. job openings later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,500.02. The S&P 500 fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4,075.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.9 points, or 0.17%, to 13,681.671 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.