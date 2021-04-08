'Strict decision can be taken', U'khand Health Secy on rising COVID-19 cases

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi on Thursday said the state government can take strict decisions if needed. Speaking to the ANI over the phone, the Health Secretary said that the government can take strict decisions after assessing the situation and on the collector's report.

He further said that the cabinet will take a decision in this regard. Uttarakhand reported 1,109 new COVID-19 positive cases including on Wednesday, taking the cumulative count to 1,04,711. (ANI)

