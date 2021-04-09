Left Menu

Centre directs fertilizer firms not to hike MRP of non-urea fertilizers; sell at old rates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:04 IST
Centre directs fertilizer firms not to hike MRP of non-urea fertilizers; sell at old rates

The Centre on Friday directed fertilizer companies not to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of non-urea fertilisers such as DAP and asked them to sell at old rates.

A direction in this regard was issued to fertilizer companies in a high-level meeting on Thursday in the wake of an increase in domestic retail prices of non-urea soil nutrients in line with the global market.

Retail prices of non-urea fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP), and NPK are decontrolled and are determined by manufacturers, while the Centre gives them fixed subsidies each year.

''...The Government of India had called a high-level meeting and directed fertiliser companies not to increase the price of DAP, MoP, and NPK, and fertiliser companies agreed with it,'' Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya told PTI.

The fertilizer companies have been asked to sell the complex fertilizers at old rates. ''Farmers will continue to get DAP, MoP, and NPK nutrients at old rates,'' he said.

The minister separately tweeted that ''Giving priority to the interest of the farming community, there won't be any increase in prices of fertilizers''.

Given the sharp rise in global prices of raw materials, domestic fertiliser companies and cooperatives have increased the retail prices of DAP and other complex fertilisers.

For instance, KRIBHCO, MCFL, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Paradeep Phosphates have increased retail prices of DAP to Rs 1,700 per bag with effect from April 1.

Similarly, Chambal Fertiliser and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) has hiked DAP rates to Rs 1,600 per bag, and Indoram India Pvt Ltd to Rs 1,495 per bag from Rs 1,200 per bag.

However, fertilizer cooperative IFFCO, which has printed a new rate of Rs 1,700 per bag on the fresh stock of DAP, on Thursday clarified that it was a tentative cost and not meant for sale to farmers.

IFFCO spokesperson had said the cooperative will sell the old stock of 11.26 lakh tonne of complex fertilizer at an old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag.

''I have instructed our marketing team to sell only previously packed material with old rates to farmers. We always take decisions on farmer's first approach,'' IFFCO CEO and Managing Director U S Awasthi had tweeted.

DAP is a widely used fertilizer by farmers after urea in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeths husband who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99.The Duke of Edinburgh, as he w...

Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail

A Florida woman whose image went viral when she coughed on a customer at a Pier 1 store last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.A judge in Jacksonville on Thursday also ordered Debra Hunter t...

World leaders pay tribute to Prince Philip, 'who inspired countless young people'

Tributes from world leaders poured in for Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 99 on Friday. He was suffering from health-related issues. Reacting to the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh, UK Prime Minister...

CM convenes all-party meet on Covid as UP reports 36 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday decided to convene an all-party meet next week on the Covid-19 situation in the state which reported 36 more fatalities, raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 9,039.While the ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021