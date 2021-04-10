U.S. State Dept sees resumption of Iran working group talks next week
"At this time, delegations are actually returning to their respective capitals for consultations, but we do anticipate that resumption of working groups will happen next week," Porter said. In the talks, European Union officials are shuttling between the remaining parties to the international nuclear pact with Iran and the United States in an effort to restore the agreement to limit Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting of U.S. and other international sanctions.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday that Washington expects working group negotiations on Iran to resume next week, with delegations returning to their capitals currently for consultations.
She told a news briefing that Iran envoy Rob Malley was returning to the United States as the talks broke for the weekend. "At this time, delegations are actually returning to their respective capitals for consultations, but we do anticipate that resumption of working groups will happen next week," Porter said.
In the talks, European Union officials are shuttling between the remaining parties to the international nuclear pact with Iran and the United States in an effort to restore the agreement to limit Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting of U.S. and other international sanctions. Talks to bring Iran and the United States fully back into the 2015 nuclear deal are making progress, delegates said on Friday, but Iranian officials indicated disagreement with Washington over which sanctions it must lift.
