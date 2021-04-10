Left Menu

Migrants leave Maharashtra as fear of lockdown looms

With a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and the possibility of lockdown in the state, migrants are once again heading back to their home states.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:50 IST
Migrants leave Maharashtra as fear of lockdown looms
Indore Dewas Tollways (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and the possibility of lockdown in the state, migrants are once again heading back to their home states. Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mehta, assistant manager of Indore Dewas Tollways said that for the past 4-5 days the tollway has witnessed queues of vehicles coming from Maharashtra.

"Some people are traveling in their personal vehicles and others in auto-rickshaw, tractors and hired vehicles. The situation is not as bad as the last time when the lockdown was imposed. This time the traffic is manageable," he said. The people said they were leaving before the Covid-19 situation gets worse and they get stranded.

Sanjay Yadav, who works in Maharashtra's Palghar and is heading for his home in Azamgarh, said the situation is very bad. "There are chances of lockdown there, and that is why we are going back to our home. Businesses are also suffering losses there as everything is closing down. We will come back once the situation is better," he said.

Surendra Yadav, an auto driver in Mumbai who left for his hometown in Jharkhand, said that last year when the lockdown was imposed, he along with his family rushed back to his hometown, but when the situation got better, he left his family and came back to Mumbai in January. "Now again the Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in Mumbai. Many people are returning to their homes from Mumbai. I didn't know if I'll ever return," he said.

Arjun Yadav, another auto driver from Mumbai who is also going back to Jharkhand, said though traffic movement is not restricted in Mumbai, people rarely leave their homes due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. "Everything is being shut down in Mumbai due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Last year when the lockdown was imposed it was very difficult for us to leave the state. That is why this year most people are leaving before lockdown is announced and we are again stranded there. I'm an auto driver. Though lockdown has not been imposed and traffic movement is allowed, there are no passengers. We were not earning enough to buy food," he said.

Arjun added that because there was a lot of rush in trains he had left the state in his auto-rickshaw. Maharashtra reported 58,993 new Covid-19 cases, 45,391 recoveries, and 301 deaths on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...

Psychosocial stress put women at higher risk of coronary heart disease: Study

Psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may work synergistically to put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggested. The study led by ...

Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi to launch Rs 800 cr IPO

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer IPO. According to sources, Shriram Properties filed the draft red herring prospectus DRHP o...

Prashant Kishor finished TMC, put the last nail in coffin: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders on Saturday said that Trinamool Congress TMC election strategist Prashant Kishors leaked audio tape stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular in West Bengal has put the final nail in TMCs coffin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021