Left Menu

Austin makes first Israel visit by Biden official, Iran on the agenda

Israel says it is trying to stem a build-up of Iranian forces within next-door Syria. On Sunday, Iran's Press TV said an electricity problem had caused an incident at the Natanz underground uranium enrichment site, without casualties or pollution. Israel, which lists cyber-sabotage in its arsenal, had no immediate comment on the Natanz incident.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:25 IST
Austin makes first Israel visit by Biden official, Iran on the agenda
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Sunday on the first visit by a senior representative of the Biden administration, whose stance on Iran has worried Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Austin was due to meet Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz during the two-day visit, which officials said would include discussions of U.S. arms supplies to Israel. Washington has sought to reassure Israel on regional security issues while restarting talks - so far indirect and inconclusive - about a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran that the previous Trump administration quit.

Israel has long been critical of the deal that it sees as putting a temporary cap on Iranian nuclear capabilities that would pave the way to Tehran producing bombs in the long run. It has said it would not be bound by the diplomacy. Israel and Iran have in recent weeks reported sabotage to their ships at sea. Syria has accused Israel of air strikes on its territory. Israel says it is trying to stem a build-up of Iranian forces within next-door Syria.

On Sunday, Iran's Press TV said an electricity problem had caused an incident at the Natanz underground uranium enrichment site, without casualties or pollution. Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only. Israel, which lists cyber-sabotage in its arsenal, had no immediate comment on the Natanz incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...

Xinjiang coalmine accident traps 21 - China state media

Twenty-one miners are trapped in a flooded coalmine in northwest Chinas Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.A section of the mine filled with water, leading to power outa...

Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the worlds most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.During two weeks at sea, the envi...

EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a genocide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to suppress f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021