Chandigarh Hospitality Association says, business affected due to night curfew; demands relaxation in taxes

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Chandigarh Hospitality Association said that the hospitality industry in Chandigarh suffered due to the night curfew and demanded relaxation in taxes from the administration. With the night curfew, restaurants will have to shut down by 10 pm.

"Last year's losses are not fully recovered and new restrictions are in place. We request the administration to give relaxation in taxes and electricity bills," Chandigarh Hospitality Association Ankit Gupta said while speaking to ANI. The Union Territory Administration earlier in the week had imposed a night curfew in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the city. The curfew came into force from April 7-- from 10 pm to 5 am.

"Keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of covid cases, a decision was taken in the War Room to enforce night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day. No gatherings, parties, non-essential activities etc. will be allowed during the period. The restaurants will also be required to close by 10:00 pm. The night curfew will be reviewed in case the situation improves," a statement issued by the administration had said. (ANI)

Also Read: Chandigarh to impose curfew from 10 pm till 5 am to check COVID spread

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)