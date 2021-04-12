Left Menu

FEATURE-Heart of the community: England's pubs reopen after painful pandemic year

* Beer gardens reopening for first time in months * Lockdown curbs forced hundreds of pubs to close for good * Landlords say pandemic spotlights pubs' community value By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As England's pubs open their doors for the first time in months on Monday, landlady Vanda Pera hopes it marks the end of COVID-19 lockdowns that put her village pub under strain and drove hundreds more like it out of business.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 05:30 IST
FEATURE-Heart of the community: England's pubs reopen after painful pandemic year

* Beer gardens reopening for first time in months * Lockdown curbs forced hundreds of pubs to close for good

* Landlords say pandemic spotlights pubs' community value By Sonia Elks

LONDON, April 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As England's pubs open their doors for the first time in months on Monday, landlady Vanda Pera hopes it marks the end of COVID-19 lockdowns that put her village pub under strain and drove hundreds more like it out of business. Pera, who runs The Crown Inn in Capel in southern England, has held online quiz nights, delivered meals to residents and even given away unsold beer over the last year. Now, she is eager to get back behind the bar.

"I've got so many events booked and lined up to ... let everybody know that we've survived and say 'let's just carry on'," Pera told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "People are learning that it's not just about drinking - it's about just coming out and being in a different space that's safe and nice," she said by phone.

A British institution, pubs are traditionally at the heart of community life - from crowded city drinking holes where workers flock after the office to rural meeting places that are often the only place for villagers to mingle. But the impact of COVID-19 restrictions was the death knell for some in an industry already struggling under pressures that see hundreds of pubs disappear each year.

About 2,000 pubs closed for good during the pandemic, estimated the British Beer and Pub Association in March, with experts and publicans saying they fear more will be shuttered. Landlords faced repeated lockdowns that forced them to close, lost money on spoiled food and drink due to fast-changing rules and grappled with a brief requirement for customers to order a "substantial meal" with their drinks.

For now, they can only open outdoor spaces, meaning many smaller, mainly city pubs without gardens or big terraces are still unable to resume trade. Indoor socialising is expected to resume in May under plans to steadily ease curbs, but pubs are likely to remain subject to social distancing rules for some weeks and the government is mulling vaccine passports for the hospitality sector.

'IMPORTANCE AND VALUE' The full extent of pandemic-linked pub closures will only become clear over the coming months, said Nik Antona, national chairman of The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), who fears restrictions on pubs have created a sense that they are unsafe.

"The damage is already done," he said. "We're potentially going to see more pubs go because they were holding out for later in the year for when everything is lifted, but then the customers just don't come." But the loss of so many pubs and tight restrictions on socialising during the pandemic have underscored their role as community hubs.

"It's had a massive impact," said Antona. "We had heard of people just not seeing each other for weeks on end." People who have a "local" they visit regularly tend to feel more socially engaged and contented, and are more likely to trust other members of their community, according to a 2016 study by University of Oxford researchers with CAMRA.

Pubs are used as meeting spaces by organisations from book groups and elderly social clubs to meetings for parent-teacher associations, support groups and even local councils, said Antona. In rural areas like Capel, they are often one of the few places that are regularly open.

"The pandemic has reinforced the importance and value of pubs ... with many publicans being the ones to provide vital services, resources and support to local people," said John Longden, chief executive of not-for-profit Pub is The Hub. Vivienne Kay, 80, who regularly met a friend to walk their dogs and collect takeaway lunches from The Crown Inn said the outings were a bright spot during lockdown.

"Over the last year we haven't had much contact with anybody and it's just been an absolute lifesaver," she said. VILLAGE HEART

The pandemic could spur landlords to expand their offerings, from launching projects tackling loneliness to running community shops or amenities like allotments and libraries. "To survive and thrive pubs need to be so much more than places to socialise and eat and drink," said Longden, whose organisation offers advice on launching extra services.

Community ownership schemes in which local groups buy and run their local could provide a way forward for struggling pubs, said Michele Bianchi, a researcher at Glasgow Caledonian University in a recent article. Caron Hall helped organise a community buyout of her local -The Shrewsbury Arms in the Midlands village of Kingstone - in 2019 after the previous owners announced plans to sell it for development as housing.

"If we were to lose the pub there's no heart to the village any more, there's nowhere for people to get together," she said ahead of Monday's reopening. At The Crown Inn, Pera said she looked forward to welcoming back villagers who had connected with each other through the pub's online activities under lockdown - forming friendships across age barriers.

"They would never usually be together in the bar – but they will be now when we come back to being together," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

Chinas top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines, as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill httpson.ft.com3mEJGVj EU and UK edge ...

Seven Catholic clergy, including two French citizens, kidnapped in Haiti

Five priests and two nuns were kidnapped in Haiti on Sunday, a Catholic priest said, with two French citizens among the hostages in the Caribbean nation increasingly riven by kidnappings and violent crime. The clergy members were kidnapped ...

Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring

As Pakistani transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of a busy Ramadan season and her ambitions to expand.Already, Jiya, 35, who goes by a single name l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021