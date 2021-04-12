Left Menu

No meals on flights with duration of less than 2 hours to cut COVID-19 risk: Govt

The ministry of civil aviation on Monday announced that no meal will be served on flights with a duration of 120 minutes to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:20 IST
Represntative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The ministry of civil aviation on Monday announced that no meal will be served on flights with a duration of 120 minutes to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections. As per the amended existing standard operating procedure (SOP) for onboard service in the domestic flight of operations, no meals can be served in the domestic sectors flights wherein the flight duration is less than two hours.

It further said that the airline may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the airline, wherein the flight duration is two hours or more. "Operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services onboard, wherein the flight duration is two hours or more," the office memorandum of the ministry said.

However, it added that in all classes, tray set up, plate and cutlery which would be used, have to be completely disposable and no re-use or cleaned and disinfected rotatable can be used. "Used disposable trays/crockeries/cutleries shall not be re-used. Used rotatable shall be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before re-use," the order read.

India is seeing a record number of infections and reported 1,68,912 COVID-19 infections on Sunday. (ANI)

