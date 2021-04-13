J-K: Six killed after minibus falls into river in Doda
As many as six people were killed and four others were injured in a bus accident after a minibus skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a river in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Doda authority informed.ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:35 IST
As many as six people were killed and four others were injured in a bus accident after a minibus skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a river in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Doda authority informed. "Six persons died and four injured in the bus accident that took place in Doda. Injured have been transferred to Jammu for treatment. The rescue team is present at the spot," said CMO of Doda Yakoob Mir.
A team of Indian Air Force and Army personnel joined the operation to rescue the critically injured passengers, following the bus accident. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident.
"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Doda. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured and I pray for their speedy recovery," the Prime Minister twitted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Narendra Modi
- Kashmir
- Army
- Indian Air Force
- Doda
- minibus
ALSO READ
Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district
Municipal councillor, his personal security guard shot dead by militants in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district: Police.
At least two persons injured in militant firing in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district: Officials.
'We trusted that our equipment would work," says Army vet, as U.S. trial over 3M earplugs begins
Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K cremated in native UP village