Nath, Digvijaya did not keep promises: Scindia in bypoll rally

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday accused Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of not fulfilling promises made to the people of Madhya Pradesh during their 15-month rule.

Speaking at a bypoll rally in Damoh, Scindia said the duo had promised to waive off farm loans and reduce power bills, both of which remained unfulfilled when the Congress government fell in March last year.

He said the Kamal Nath government had brought about a ''lockdown'' on development, and had made Vallabh Bhavan, the state secretariat, into a base of corruption.

A ''transfer industry'' was being run instead of setting up industries to provide jobs to the people of the state, Scindia, who joined the BJP last year from the Congress, alleged.

The bypoll in Damoh, to take place on April 17, was necessitated after Rahul Lodhi, who is the BJP candidate this time around, resigned from the Assembly and Congress in October last year.

