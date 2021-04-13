Iran tells IAEA it will enrich uranium to up to 60% at Natanz -document

Iran tells IAEA it will enrich uranium to up to 60% at Natanz -documentReuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:37 IST
Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it plans to enrich uranium to up to 60% purity at its above-ground pilot plant at Natanz, a report by the watchdog on Tuesday obtained by Reuters said, confirming earlier Iranian announcements.
"Iran informed the Agency that it intends to start producing UF6 enriched up to 60% U-235 at PFEP," the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states said, referring to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment, and the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Iranian
- Iran
- Natanz
- International Atomic Energy Agency
ALSO READ
U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar
South Sudan COVID-19 campaign will be hampered by logistics, U.N. says
French air strike in Mali killed 19 civilians, U.N. investigators find
French airstrike in Mali killed 19 civilians, U.N. investigators find
U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar