One held, drugs seized in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj police on Tuesday allegedly seized 413 grams of brown sugar worth 40 lakhs and arrested a person.

ANI | Mayurbhanj (Odisha) | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:54 IST
Mayurbhanj Police with the arrested accused. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mayurbhanj police on Tuesday allegedly seized 413 grams of brown sugar worth 40 lakhs and arrested a person. The accused has been identified as Govind Paul.

According to the police, the drugs were seized during a raid at his house. "As per the preliminary investigation, it was procured from somewhere in West Bengal. A case has been registered under NDPS Act at Baripada Police Station," said SP Smith Parmar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

