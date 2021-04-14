One held, drugs seized in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj police on Tuesday allegedly seized 413 grams of brown sugar worth 40 lakhs and arrested a person. The accused has been identified as Govind Paul.

According to the police, the drugs were seized during a raid at his house. "As per the preliminary investigation, it was procured from somewhere in West Bengal. A case has been registered under NDPS Act at Baripada Police Station," said SP Smith Parmar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

