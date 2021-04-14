China says Chinese climate envoy to hold talks with Kerry on COP 26

China says Chinese climate envoy to hold talks with Kerry on COP 26Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:01 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai.
At the meeting, the two will exchange views on COP 26, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, said at a regular news conference.
COP 26, as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is also known, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
