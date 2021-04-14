BRIEF-Coinbase Global Class A Shares Open 52.4% Above Reference Price in NASDAQ debut

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Liverpool apologised to Champions League opponents Real Madrid after the bus carrying the Spanish side was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesdays quarter-final second leg. We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madri...
Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16.The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the stat...
Days after declaring 14 private hospitals in the city as full COVID-19 facilities, the Delhi government on Wednesday revised its decision to allow certain beds to be used for non-COVID patients as well.These included Indraprastha Apollo Hos...
A group of Indian and Sri Lankan scientists will collaborate in areas ranging from food to information and communication technology, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. Nine teams consisting of scientists from India ...