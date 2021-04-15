Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco, Patriot targets in Jazan

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:07 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group used drones and missiles to attack targets in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, it said on Thursday, including one belonging to state oil giant Aramco which caused a fire.

A military spokesman said the attack also hit a Patriot anti-missile structure and sensitive targets in Jazan. There was no Saudi confirmation of a fire or hits.

Earlier on Thursday the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it had destroyed armed Houthi drones fired in the direction of Jazan, state media said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

