ICG, Gujarat ATS apprehend boat carrying 8 Pakistanis, 30 kg heroin near Jakhau

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a fishing boat, carrying eight Pakistani nationals and 30 kg heroin, near Jakhau coast of Kutch district on Thursday, an official statement said.

"@IndiaCoastGuard in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat apprehended Pakistani boat PFB NUH with 08 Pak nationals and 30 Kg of heroin off Jakhau #Guajrat close to IMBL in Indian waters today," the ICG tweeted.

