Delhi: Customs intercepts Zambian national, 14 kg heroin seized
Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted a Zambian national allegedly with 14 kg heroin, worth around Rs 100 crores in the international market, a Customs official told ANI.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:44 IST
Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted a Zambian national allegedly with 14 kg heroin, worth around Rs 100 crores in the international market, a Customs official told ANI. His arrest procedure is underway.
"Zambian national intercepted today at T3 and legal procedure for arrest is underway," a customs official told ANI. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)