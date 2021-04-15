Delhi: Customs intercepts Zambian national, 14 kg heroin seized

Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted a Zambian national allegedly with 14 kg heroin, worth around Rs 100 crores in the international market, a Customs official told ANI. His arrest procedure is underway.

"Zambian national intercepted today at T3 and legal procedure for arrest is underway," a customs official told ANI. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)