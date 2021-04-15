Left Menu

J-K: Darbar Move postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid the rapid surge in the COVID-19 case in Jammu and Kashmir, the annual Darbar Move of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for the summer session has been deferred till further notice.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rapid surge in the COVID-19 case in Jammu and Kashmir, the annual Darbar Move of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for the summer session has been deferred till further notice. According to the Office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Secretariat will function in both Srinagar and Jammu.

"As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID cases, the threat it poses to people/ staff on the move and the implementation of eOffice in both the Secretariat, in move offices, it has been decided to defer the Darbar Move this time," said the LG Office. "However, Secretariat will function in both Srinagar and Jammu with staff equitably split between two Secretaries will function from both locations in an equitable manner Office functioning will not be affected as files to move electronically between both Secretariats in Office," it said in another tweet.

'Darbar move' is the bi-annual exercise of shifting of administrative office between Jammu and Srinagar. The exercise involves shifting of the secretariat and all government offices of Jammu and Kashmir between two cities. In the months from May to October, all the government offices are housed in Srinagar while in the remaining six months Jammu acts as the capital city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

