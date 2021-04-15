Left Menu

Historical monuments, museums in India closed till May 15 amid record surge of COVID-19 infections

All centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be closed till May 15 or until further orders in light of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:55 IST
Historical monuments, museums in India closed till May 15 amid record surge of COVID-19 infections
The Taj Mahal in Agra, an ASI-protected monument. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

All centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be closed till May 15 or until further orders in light of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it has been decided to close all the Centrally Protect monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India with immediate effect and till May 15, 2021, or until further orders," the order read.

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel also tweeted the order, saying, "Given the current outbreak of the corona epidemic, @MinOfCultureGoI (Ministry of Culture), @ASIGoI (Archaeological Survey of India) has decided to close all the monuments protected by it till the 15th of May." Similar measures were taken in March last year when the pandemic broke out. In December 2020, the ASI removed the cap on the number of visitors to its protected monuments as cases started to reduce.

India on Wednesday achieved a grim milestone by recording over two lakh cases. With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123, as per data from the Union Health ministry.

India is currently the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, with the United States being the worst affected. With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled, CBC Radio reported on Thursday. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave ...

Pak’s high court asks govt to clear India’s 'misunderstandings' about court’s jurisdiction in Jadhav case

Pakistans Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked the Foreign Office to clear Indias misunderstanding about the courts jurisdiction to hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice.Jadhav, the...

Iraq: UNESCO architectural design winners to rebuild iconic Al-Nouri Mosque complex

Selected by an international jury from among 123 entries in a global competition, the winning design called Courtyards Dialogue is a major component of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations UNESCO ambitious project to ...

Egyptian architects win competition for restoring Al-Nouri Mosque complex

An international jury today announced that an entry by eight Egyptian architects won the international competition for the reconstruction of the historic Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, a major component of UNESCOs ambitious project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021