Left Menu

Maha: 2 held by NCB for growing cannabis in flat

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided a flat in Dombivali in the neighboring Thane district and seized cannabis being cultivated in a flat using a method in which plants are grown with using soil, also called hydroponic farming, an official said on Friday. The drug was being cultivated in a two-bedroom-hall-kitchen BHK flat owned by one Rehan Khan, who is based in Saudi Arabia and was financing the operation, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:05 IST
Maha: 2 held by NCB for growing cannabis in flat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided a flat in Dombivali in the neighboring Thane district and seized cannabis being cultivated in a flat using a method in which plants are grown with using soil, also called hydroponic farming, an official said on Friday.

The drug was being cultivated in a two-bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) flat owned by one Rehan Khan, who is based in Saudi Arabia and was financing the operation, the official added. ''After the raid on Thursday, we have seized pH regulators, plant nutrients, clay pebbles, water pumps, air circulation systems, carbon dioxide gas cylinders, photosynthesis lighting systems, etc from the flat. The hydroponic cultivation of cannabis was being done by two people identified as Javed Jahangir Shaikh and Arshad Khatri. Shaikh is an expert in this kind of farming, while Khatri was looking after the distribution. The information about the flat was given by Ganesh Shere and Siddhant Amin, who was arrested from Parel in Mumbai on Monday,'' he said.

''Shaikh and Khatri were procuring cannabis seeds from Amsterdam and other parts of the Netherlands through the dark web and sales as well as purchase transactions were being carried using crypto-currencies like Bitcoins and cash. Social media platforms were being used to push the drug to customers. We are also probing the link of this racket to an international operation run by Sahil Shah, alias Sahil Flacko,'' the official added.

In another operation, the Mumbai unit of the NCB caught foreign national Onurah Samuel Mike and seized 30 grams of cocaine from him, an official said.

Mike has told investigators that he had got the consignment from one Celestian, a Nigerian national, who brings cocaine into the country frequently, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foden's ''Are you ready'' post to Mbappe on Twitter backfires

A post on Twitter between high-profile soccer players after a Champions League game has backfired, highlighting the perils of sports stars handing over control of their social media accounts to third parties.After scoring the goal that seal...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

Erode TN, Apr 16 PTI A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old ...

Rajasthan: NSUI members hold protest against BJP leader over remarks on Maharana Pratap

NSUI members on Friday held a demonstration against Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his controversial remarks on warrior king Maharana Pratap.The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI also burnt a...

Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy.The document was first leake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021