Left Menu

Government should start vaccination centres at protest sites: Farmers' union

It even asked farmers protesting at the various border points of Delhi to wear masks and follow necessary COVID-19 guidelines to stem the spread of the virus.Interestingly, its leaders in the vulnerable age group had earlier said that they are not afraid of COVID and wont take jabs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:20 IST
Government should start vaccination centres at protest sites: Farmers' union
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of agitating farmer unions, Friday demanded that the government start vaccination centres and provide related facilities at the protests sites.

This is for the first time that the union has made such a demand. It even asked farmers protesting at the various border points of Delhi to wear masks and follow necessary COVID-19 guidelines to stem the spread of the virus.

Interestingly, its leaders in the vulnerable age group had earlier said that they are not ''afraid of COVID'' and ''won't take jabs''. However, they had said that they would not stop any farmer camping at the borders from getting vaccinated as it was an individual choice.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over four months, demanding a repeal of the three agri reform laws enacted by the Centre last September. ''We appeal to the farmers to follow the necessary norms and guidelines like wearing masks and doing their bit to stop the spread of the virus. At the same time, we also request the government to fulfil its responsibility by starting vaccination centres and providing necessary facilities at protest places,'' an SKM statement said.

The demand comes on a day when India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry's updated data.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in view of the unprecedented surge in the capital, on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

However, the SKM accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of not acknowledging coronavirus during its several election rallies and bringing it up on programs held against the ruling government.

It also warned the government to not create an atmosphere of ''fear'' among farmers and spread ''fake news'' -- such as 'forcibly shifting the farmers' dharna'.

''Efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear among the farmers by spreading fake news, which the farmers will not tolerate and will also give a befitting reply,'' it said.

Reiterating its demands of repealing the agricultural laws and enacting a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP), the union appealed to the protesting farmers to continue with their ''peaceful strike'' and requested more farmers to reach Delhi borders as soon they get done with the harvesting and procurement work.

The Centre says the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

The protesting farmers, however, say the laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customer privacy, data protection non-negotiable: RBI Dy Governor

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has said that technological innovation in banking is of paramount importance but cannot be pursued at the cost of customer privacy and data protection which are non-negotiable.We must generate tr...

Motor racing-Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard, says Steiner

Nikita Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard to find the limit, Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday after his Russian rookie went spinning off track again.Mazepins race debut in Bahrain in March lasted only three corne...

UPDATE 1-France decides that sex with child under 15 is automatically rape

The French parliament on Thursday adopted legislation that characterises sex with a child under the age of 15 as rape and punishable by up to 20 years in jail, bringing its penal code closer in line with many other Western nations.Sex betwe...

Uzbekistan seeks buyer for luxury villa of ex-leader's daughter

Uzbekistans government offered a glimpse on Friday of the lifestyle enjoyed by its former leaders children, promoting a luxury villa in 94 acres of grounds that it aims to auction off to a hotel developer. Featuring a winery, a disco hall, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021