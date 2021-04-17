West Bengal elections: 54.67 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer T Natarajan condoled the demise of Tamil actor Vivek, who passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. He was 59. My heartfelt condolences to the family and ...
Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of the Class 11 examination.The latest directive c...
Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.The attack at the Bai Hassan oilfield did not...
Mamata Banerjees day is not complete without abusing me Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal....