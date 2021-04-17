Left Menu

West Bengal elections: 54.67 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

