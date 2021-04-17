Four killed as police open fire at workers in Bangladesh

At least four people were shot dead and many injured on Saturday as police opened fire at workers demanding a pay rise at a Chinese-backed coal-fired power plant in southeastern Bangladesh, police said. Police were forced to open fire when protesters attacked them at the under-construction power plant in Chittagong, local police official Azizul Islam told Reuters from the location.

"Four died and many injured... We're trying to control the situation," Islam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)