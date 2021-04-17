Left Menu

COVID-19: Railways to impose Rs 500 fine for not wearing face masks in rail premises, trains

In a bid to curb COVID-19 spread, the Indian Railways on Saturday announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks at railway premises including trains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to curb COVID-19 spread, the Indian Railways on Saturday announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks at railway premises including trains. "To prevent spitting and act of similar nature and this to ensure wearing of face masks/face cover by all persons at railway premises (including trains), fines (up to Rs 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed by railway officials authorised for this purpose, from persons not wearing face mask/ cover in Railway premises (including trains)," read the order issued by Ministry of Railways.

It further stated that Railway may take action with immediate effect for a period of six months till further order issued in this regard. Meanwhile, the country reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry today.

In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,354 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26,71,220. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

