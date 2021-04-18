Left Menu

Maha police questions Remdesivir supplier from Daman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 02:20 IST
Maha police questions Remdesivir supplier from Daman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has alleged the state government was harassing a supplier of Remdesivir from neighboring union territory Daman because BJP leaders had approached him for supply of the antiviral medication to the state.

Speaking to reporters late on Saturday night, Fadnavis said: ''Daman-based Bruck Pharma Pvt Ltd was one of the exporters of Remdesivir, whom we (BJP leaders) had contacted to supply the stock to Maharashtra as the state is facing shortage of Remdesivir vials. We have even informed the state FDA minister about it and approached the union government seeking necessary permissions.'' Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar and MLC Prasad Lad a few days ago went to Daman to meet the officials of Bruck Pharma, requesting them to sell their exportable stock into Maharashtra, Fadnavis said.

''They were told by the company that if the center and state approve it, they will sell their entire stock to Maharashtra,'' he said.

''Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandviya has also given necessary orders enabling the sale of exportable stock of Remdesivir in Maharashtra. However, I was shocked to find (out) that one of the OSDs (officer on special duty) of the state FDA Minister had contacted the owner of Bruck Pharma and allegedly threatened him, over him approaching the center on the suggestions of BJP leaders," Fadnavis said. He said such behavior cannot be tolerated.

When contacted, a senior state police official said, ''A director of a pharma company, which supplies Remdesivir, was questioned by the police in connection with the stock of the vials." ''On the specific information, police apprehended the pharma company director at Vile Parle in Western Suburbs,'' an official said.

''He is a manufacturer and was in the business of exporting the Remdesivir vials," he said.

"After the export was banned, he had stocked at least 60,000 vials. The state and central government has given him permission to sell it in the market," he said.

''As there was not any violation, Mumbai police did not take any legal action against him. He was questioned about the stock, following which he produced necessary documents,'' the official said.

After getting information on the development, BJP leaders, including Fadnavis and Darekar, rushed to the Bandra Kurla Complex around midnight to meet Deputy Commissioner of Police in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese PM, Pfizer CEO discuss delivery of additional vaccine doses in 2021 to Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan this year, Nikkei reported. Pfizer confirmed in an email that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with S...

Brazil reports 67,636 new coronavirus cases, 2,929 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 67,636 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,929 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases since the pandemic began, ...

Soccer-Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in Saturdays Copa del Rey final to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time.Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from F...

Czech minister says Russia row could influence nuclear station tender

The Czech Republics security row with Russia could influence a decision on whether Russia is invited to bid on building a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told Reuters on Saturday.The Czech Repu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021