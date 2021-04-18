Delhi: FIR against 4 airlines for failing to check Covid RT-PCR negative report of passengers

Left Menu

The Delhi government on Sunday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against four airlines for allegedly failing to check their passengers travelling from Maharashtra to the national capital with a Covid RT-PCR negative report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Sunday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against four airlines for allegedly failing to check their passengers travelling from Maharashtra to the national capital with a Covid RT-PCR negative report. Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia have been listed in the FIR, which has been filed under the Delhi Disaster Management Act (DDMA).

On April 10, the Delhi government, in its new guidelines to curb the transmission of COVID-19 imposed several restrictions. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order making it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to the national capital, to produce a negative RT-PCR COVID report, 72 hours prior to the passenger's arrival. Addressing a press conference earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed around 25,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

"The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi," he said. (ANI)

