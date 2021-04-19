Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with doctors over COVID-19 situation in India

Amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with leading doctors from across the country through video conferencing regarding the situation of the pandemic in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with doctors via video conference. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with leading doctors from across the country through video conferencing regarding the situation of the pandemic in the country. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the meeting.

Apart from the meeting with the doctors, the Prime Minister will be interacting with top pharma companies in the country at 6 am today. The meeting will be held virtually. In the COVID-19 review meeting on April 17, PM Modi had stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment.

He also asked the officials to make efforts to utilise the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

