Left Menu

Masjid in Vadodara turned into 50-bed COVID-19 facility as hospitals face crunch

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals facing acute shortage of beds for patients, a mosque in Vadodara has been converted into a 50-bed facility.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-04-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 08:44 IST
Masjid in Vadodara turned into 50-bed COVID-19 facility as hospitals face crunch
Patients at the Jahangirpura Mosque. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals facing acute shortage of beds for patients, a mosque in Vadodara has been converted into a 50-bed facility. According to Irfan Sheikh, Trustee of the Jahangirpura Mosque, this comes during the month of Ramadan, which is often said to be the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation.

"Coronavirus cases have been rising over the last few days, leading to a dearth of oxygen and beds. Due to this shortage, we have decided to convert it into COVID-19 facility which about 50 bed," Sheikh told ANI. "What better than the month of Ramadan to do this," he added.

Long queues can be seen outside hospitals due to surge in COVID cases. Doctors and staff scrambled to treat Covid-19 patients and hospitals overran by the influx of patients, unable to meet the demands for beds. Over the last 24 hours, as many as 11,403 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were reported in Gujarat, along with 4,179 recoveries, the state health department informed.

There are currently 68,754 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files papers with Sebi for IPO

Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said its arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has filed a draft red herring prospectus DRHP with capital markets regulator Sebi to launch its initial public offering IPO.Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd ABSLAMC, a mater...

UPDATE 1-China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others. Building barriers and pushing for decouplin...

Apple explains environmental benefit behind eliminating chargers from iPhone, Apple Watch

For people speculating different reasons behind Apples decision to remove chargers from last year launched iPhone, iWatch packaging, the company has got an answer for you, and it is for the positive impact on the environment. Despite critic...

COVID-19: Dry ration to be distributed to Class I to IX students in Andhra

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday ordered for the distribution of dry ration to students of Classes I to IX in the state as they enter their summer vacations early in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases. In a statement, the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021