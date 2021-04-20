Left Menu

Mumbai: Devotees pray outside Mumba Devi Temple on Ashtami amid COVID-19 restrictions

Devotees offered prayers outside the Mumba Devi Temple on Durga Ashtami as Maharashtra's temples remained closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 08:53 IST
Mumbai: Devotees pray outside Mumba Devi Temple on Ashtami amid COVID-19 restrictions
Visual from outside Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Devotees offered prayers outside the Mumba Devi Temple on Durga Ashtami as Maharashtra's temples remained closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The temples are closed for devotees as the state government's restrictions till May 1 continue to remain in force, in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.

The festival of Navratri holds special importance in Hindu mythology. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the awakening of the divine feminine. The festival is celebrated twice a year with different significance. The Ashwina Navratri that starts at the beginning of winter (between September and October) is the more popular Navratri. The Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of March-April. This year Chaitra Navratri started from April 13 and would end on April 21.

To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from April 14. The prohibitory order will be effective from 8 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on May 1.

During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the Chief Minister announced. Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digambar Kamat alleges 'bankrupt' Goa govt has no money for disposal of unclaimed bodies

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodie...

Fittr announces winner of Transformation Challenge 12; Pankaj Mishra from Orissa wins the title and takes home INR 5 Lakh

Bhubaneswar Orissa India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Fittr, one of the worlds largest community-first online health and fitness brands, announced the winner of its 12th edition of Transformation Challenge TC, Pankaj Mishra from Sambalpur, a small...

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files papers with Sebi for IPO

Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said its arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has filed a draft red herring prospectus DRHP with capital markets regulator Sebi to launch its initial public offering IPO.Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd ABSLAMC, a mater...

UPDATE 1-China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others. Building barriers and pushing for decouplin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021