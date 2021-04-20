Left Menu

Ministerial residence completely destroyed by Cape Town fire

According to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, no one was in the ministerial home at the time of the fire.

Cape Town | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:21 IST
The fire, which has been raging on Devil’s Peak, has since been contained, while firefighters are still monitoring the situation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A ministerial residence owned by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in Newlands has been completely destroyed by the fire in Cape Town.

The fire, which has been raging on Devil's Peak, has since been contained, while firefighters are still monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, family members of three Members of the Executive have been evacuated from Walmer Estate properties, as there was an immediate threat on Monday morning when the fire moved over Philip Kgosana Drive.

The family members of one Minister and two Deputy Ministers were also evacuated from Walmer Estate properties.

The department is in contact with the various ministries to establish the level of support the families need. They have all managed to secure alternative accommodation.

"[The police] have advised these families not to return to the houses due to heavy smoke and strong winds in the area, as it is not yet completely safe for them to return to the area," the department said in a statement.

On Sunday, the fire had come close to the Deputy President's residence in Groote Schuur Estate but the police worked with firefighters and the fire was quickly brought under control in the area. There was no damage to the property.

"DPWI continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with the local SAPS to ensure that we do all we can to support the efforts of the firefighters and SAPS to protect lives and property.

"We also extend our thanks to the various organisations and Capetonians, who have once again been quick to open their hearts to support the firefighters in this massive task, as well as offer all kinds of help to students and families who have had to evacuate their homes for their safety.

"We know that the very best effort is being made to bring the fire under control and extinguish it, and wish all our firefighters and support teams strength as they continue to battle the elements," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

