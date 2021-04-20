Left Menu

Roadshows in Limpopo to address issues affecting service delivery

The roadshows are meant to find ways to ensure alignment to the Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) targets and the National Development Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Limpopo | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:35 IST
Teams will also visit water and sanitation, and human settlement projects in the Sekhukhune, Mopani and Vhembe District Municipalities to check on progress and challenges regarding implementation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Officials from the National Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation are this weeks embarking on roadshows in all Limpopo municipalities to address issues affecting service delivery.

In a statement, the department said the roadshows, taking place from 19-23 April 2021, are in line with the government's efforts to fast track service delivery and ensure that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

"The roadshows are aimed at aligning and integrating programmes and initiatives that have been rolled out and synchronise them with the government's overarching strategy of growth and development.

"The strategy will also change the face of rural and urban landscapes, by ensuring that they complement each other with an emphasis on local economic development and building the capacity of the state to deliver at all levels," the department said.

Teams will also visit water and sanitation, and human settlement projects in the Sekhukhune, Mopani and Vhembe District Municipalities to check on progress and challenges regarding implementation.

"The roadshows will also interrogate priority actions according to the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan launched by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in 2019, to ensure that there is water security and equitable access to water and sanitation within the province.

"These sessions, as per Minister Sisulu's instruction, will provide platforms for the sector to unpack their priorities, acknowledge challenges and indicate how in the next five years, through private-public partnerships, there will be fast-tracking of the provision of clean drinking water and decent, quality homes," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

