Russia says Iran nuclear talks to resume next week after consultations
Updated: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST
Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Tuesday that the parties had agreed to pause negotiations to consult with their capitals before resuming next week. "Today the Joint Commission of #JCPOA took note with satisfaction of the progress made in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to the nuclear watchdog, said on Twitter, referring to the nuclear deal.
"It was decided to take a break to allow the delegations to do homework and consult with the capitals. The Commission will meet again early next week." China's envoy told reporters the parties had started a drafting process and were clearer about what a final document would look like.
