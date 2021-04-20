White House offers condolences on death of Chadian president Deby

White House offers condolences on death of Chadian president DebyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:26 IST
The White House on Tuesday offered "sincere condolences" to the people of Chad on the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby.
"We condemn recent violence and loss of life in Chad," a White House spokesperson said in a statement. "We support a peaceful transition of power in accordance with the Chadian constitution."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
