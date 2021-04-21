Left Menu

India's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

India's top oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunmen from a rig site in the eastern Assam state on Wednesday. "Higher officials of the State Police are on the site," ONGC said, adding that it was "in constant touch with the higher authorities." Indian markets were closed on Wednesday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:29 IST
India's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's top oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunmen from a rig site in the eastern Assam state on Wednesday. The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from the state-run firm's Lakwa field in Assam's Sivasagar district, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.

"The vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," ONGC said in a tweet. Assam is among the top three oil-producing states in the country, and production delays due to safety issues could hamper India's efforts to reduce oil imports by 10% by 2022.

ONGC did not comment on whether oil production would be impacted by the incident but said it had filed a complaint with local officials. Local police said they suspected the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), an armed separatist group in the region, to have carried out the abduction.

"Based on the region and the way this incident happened, we suspect the ULFA-I could have carried out the abduction," Amitava Sinha, the top police officer in the district told Reuters. Two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd, a private exploration firm, were kidnapped in December in Arunachal Pradesh state, located on India's far east, according to local media reports.

Two ONGC engineers were infamously shot dead in Assam by ULFA-I in the early 90s, and an engineer from Oil India Ltd, another state-run firm, was abducted in 2006. "Higher officials of the State Police are on the site," ONGC said, adding that it was "in constant touch with the higher authorities."

Indian markets were closed on Wednesday. ONGC had closed marginally lower at 102.85 Indian rupees on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal, associate held after encounter with police in UP's Hathras

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, after an encounter in the states Hathras district. As per the police, the wanter criminal, Gaurav Sharma, was absconding for a month since...

38 inmates including Indrani Mukerjea test positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Byculla jail

At least 38 inmates including Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Byculla jail in Mumbai, confirmed jail authorities on Wednesday. In 2012, Indrani along with Peter Mukerjea and former husb...

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family....

Three ONGC employees abducted in Assam

Three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC were abducted by unknown armed militants from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday, the company said.The employees were abducted in a company vehicle from the Lakwa field of Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021