Wanted criminal, associate held after encounter with police in UP's Hathras

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, after an encounter in the state's Hathras district.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:51 IST
The criminal at the hospital after suffering an injury in the encounter. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, after an encounter in the state's Hathras district. As per the police, the wanter criminal, Gaurav Sharma, was absconding for a month since March after allegedly shooting a man who had filed a molestation case against him in 2018, in Sasni. His accomplice also arrested, it added.

"The criminal - Gaurav Sharma, was injured after being shot. He has been hospitalised. He, along with his friends had shot dead a man in March. Four people were arrested. His friend was also wanted in a murder case in Morena in Madhya Pradesh," said Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Hathras. "A reward of Rs 25,000 will be announced for the team that arrested them," Jaiswal added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

