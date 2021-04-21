Left Menu

Unidentified thieves steal money from temple hundi in Andhra's Krishna

The offerings donation box (also known as hundi) at Prasanna Anjaneya Swami Temple in Chandapuram village, Andhra Pradesh was found broken on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:25 IST
Unidentified thieves steal money from temple hundi in Andhra's Krishna
Temple administration with the police. Image Credit: ANI

The offerings donation box (also known as hundi) at Prasanna Anjaneya Swami Temple in Chandapuram village, Andhra Pradesh was found broken on Wednesday morning. Some unidentified thieves broke the donation box at the Hanuman temple and stole the money, the police said.

Nandigama circle inspector P Kanaka Rao informed that the incident took place on Tuesday night. "Temple administration identified the theft today morning and informed the police," he added.

"There are no CCTV cameras in the temple. An investigation has been launched and an FIR has been registered," said Rao. So far no arrests have been made, he added. (ANI)

